Raptors' Jared Sullinger: Cleared to practice

Sullinger (foot) was cleared to practice Friday.

Sullinger went through surgery on his fractured right foot back in October and it looks as if a return to the floor is near. The Raptors play the Nets on Friday, so Sullinger could be back at practice as soon as this weekend. The team will likely ease the big man back into the rotation, but Sullinger is expected to take over as the team's starting power forward once he is back in game shape.