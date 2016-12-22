Raptors' Jared Sullinger: Could be out another month
Coach Dwane Casey believes Sullinger (foot) is about a month away from a return to the court, Josh Lewenberg of TSN Sports reports.
Sullinger underwent surgery at the end of October to address a stress reaction in his left foot and was originally given a two-to-three month timetable for a return. It's been roughly two months since that projected timetable was given, so if coach Dwane Casey's most recent update holds true, Sullinger will be much closer to the back end of that projection, if not held out longer. He's yet to be cleared for any sort of on-court work, so he'll continue to go through additional rehab with the hope of making a return at some point near the end of January.
More News
-
Raptors' Jared Sullinger: Expected to miss two-to-three months•
-
Raptors' Jared Sullinger: Set to undergo foot surgery Monday•
-
Raptors' Jared Sullinger: Sits out of practice Sunday•
-
Raptors' Jared Sullinger: WIll not play Friday•
-
Raptors' Jared Sullinger: Out Wednesday vs. Pistons•
-
Raptors' Jared Sullinger: Uncertain for final two preseason games•