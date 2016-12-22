Raptors' Jared Sullinger: Could be out another month

Coach Dwane Casey believes Sullinger (foot) is about a month away from a return to the court, Josh Lewenberg of TSN Sports reports.

Sullinger underwent surgery at the end of October to address a stress reaction in his left foot and was originally given a two-to-three month timetable for a return. It's been roughly two months since that projected timetable was given, so if coach Dwane Casey's most recent update holds true, Sullinger will be much closer to the back end of that projection, if not held out longer. He's yet to be cleared for any sort of on-court work, so he'll continue to go through additional rehab with the hope of making a return at some point near the end of January.