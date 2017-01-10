Raptors' Jared Sullinger: Could start practicing next week

Sullinger (foot) will be reexamined Jan. 16 and could be cleared to resume practicing shortly thereafter, Josh Lewenberg of TSN reports.

Sullinger is scheduled to visit the doctor who performed surgery on his fractured right foot back in October, but it's only expected to be a routine checkup for the big men. He took part in four-on-four drills Friday, and might start taking contact as soon as next week if all goes well with the checkup. Once Sullinger is cleared to play, the Raptors will likely ease him back in by restricting his minutes, but he could end up taking over as the team's starting power forward by the All-Star break.