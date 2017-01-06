Raptors' Jared Sullinger: Goes through four-on-four drills Friday

Sullinger (foot) took part in four-on-four drills during Friday's practice, Josh Lewenberg of TSN reports.

According to Lewenberg, it's the most rigorous workout Sullinger has performed with the Raptors since he was shut down during the preseason with a sore left foot that ultimately required surgery. The Raptors still haven't offered a firm timetable on Sullinger's return, but a more concrete date could emerge once he's taken part in a full-court, full-contact five-on-five drills. In addition to Friday's workout, Sullinger was also able to put up some shots during the Raptors' pregame warmup ahead of Thursday's contest with the Jazz. Sullinger's involvement in on-court activities in back-to-back days would certainly seem to indicate that he's inching closer toward making his season debut.