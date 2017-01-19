Raptors' Jared Sullinger: Makes season and team debut
Sullinger (foot) made his Raptors debut Wednesday. He scored eight points (4-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and added three rebounds in 14 minutes during the 94-89 loss to the 76ers.
As expected, Sullinger played only limited minutes in the debut. It is expected that he will be eased into a bigger role, though neither the rate of easing nor the size of the eventual role are yet known.
