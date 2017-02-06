Raptors' Jared Sullinger: Plays only five minutes Sunday

Sullinger played five minutes in a 103-95 win over the Nets on Sunday, scoring no points and grabbing one rebound.

Sullinger looked as though he turned a corner when he provided season highs in points (13) and rebounds (six) in 16 minutes during a Feb. 1 loss to his former team in the Celtics, but the big man still hasn't quite established himself as a major fixture in the rotation since returning from a fractured foot. He's fallen below the 10-minute mark in both of the last two contests, and his limited usage Sunday came in a contest that the Raptors were without fellow power forward Patrick Patterson (knee). Until Sullinger routinely hits the 20-minute mark, it will be difficult to justify rostering him in most leagues.