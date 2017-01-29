Raptors' Jared Sullinger: Recalled from D-League

Sullinger was recalled Sunday from the D-League's Raptors 905.

Despite being at full strength, Sullinger was completely held out of Friday's game against the Bucks, so the Raptors opted to send him to the 905 in order to get some extended run. He's back with the big club after logging 27 minutes in the 905's win Saturday over the Delaware 87ers, during which he provided 18 points and 15 rebounds in 27 minutes. Now that he's back with the Raptors, Sullinger should dress for Sunday's game against the Magic, but isn't a safe bet to reenter the rotation.