Raptors' Jared Sullinger: Scoreless in Tuesday's start

Sullinger failed to score a point (0-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and recorded only two rebounds and a steal in 12 minutes during Tuesday's 108-106 loss to the Spurs.

Although he got the start at power forward, both Patrick Patterson and Lucas Nogueira ended up seeing more court time than Sullinger did. He has yet to see more than 17 minutes or score more than nine points in four appearances since recovering from a foot injury, and it could be a while yet before he's healthy enough, and familiar with the Raptors' system enough, to start making a big impact for the club.