Raptors' Jared Sullinger: Sent to D-League Saturday
Sullinger was sent down to the D-League on Saturday, Josh Lewenberg of TSN Sports reports.
Sullinger received a DNP-CD during Friday's game against the Bucks, and he'll likely only remain in the D-League for one game to get some extra run and help build his wind. It seems probable that he'll be available for the Raptors' next contest, which comes Sunday against the Magic.
More News
-
Raptors' Jared Sullinger: Warms bench during Friday's win•
-
Raptors' Jared Sullinger: Will play off bench again Friday•
-
Raptors' Jared Sullinger: Will come off the bench Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Jared Sullinger: Scoreless in Tuesday's start•
-
Raptors' Jared Sullinger: Will start at power forward Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Jared Sullinger: Makes season and team debut•