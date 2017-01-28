Raptors' Jared Sullinger: Sent to D-League Saturday

Sullinger was sent down to the D-League on Saturday, Josh Lewenberg of TSN Sports reports.

Sullinger received a DNP-CD during Friday's game against the Bucks, and he'll likely only remain in the D-League for one game to get some extra run and help build his wind. It seems probable that he'll be available for the Raptors' next contest, which comes Sunday against the Magic.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola