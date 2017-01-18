Raptors' Jared Sullinger: To make Raptors debut Wednesday

Sullinger (foot) will make his Raptors debut Wednesday against the 76ers.

Sullinger was cleared to practice less than a week ago after undergoing surgery in October to address a fractured right foot, and he'll now suit up for his first game for the Raptors since signing as a free agent in the offseason. The forward will likely be brought along gradually as he works back into game shape, and he's expected to face a minutes restriction for at least his first few games back. Eventually, it's possible that Sullinger could end up as the Raptors' starting power forward.

