Raptors' Jared Sullinger: Warms bench during Friday's win

Sullinger received a DNP-CD during Friday's 102-86 win over the Bucks.

Sullinger was somewhat surprisingly moved out of the rotation after he had played 14.0 minutes per game since his return from a foot injury. But he has been awful since he returned from the injury, with averages of 4.0 points on 25.8 percent shooting and 2.6 rebounds per game over the five previous games. It's unlikely that the team is giving up on him this quickly, so we'll see if he moves back into the rotation against the Magic on Sunday.