Raptors' Jared Sullinger: Will come off the bench Wednesday

Sullinger will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies.

Sullinger was originally expected to stick with the starting lineup, but the Raptors opted to make a late switch and will instead use Patrick Patterson with the top unit. Sullinger has been limited to just 12 minutes in each of his last two contests and will likely be on some heavy restrictions again Wednesday, which means Patterson should take on a big minutes load at power forward.