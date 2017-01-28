Raptors' Jared Sullinger: Will play off bench again Friday
Sullinger will serve as a backup in Friday's game against the Bucks.
Sullinger entered the starting lineup Tuesday, but he was replaced by Patrick Patterson in Wednesday's game, and the Raptors will stick with the exact same lineup again Friday with DeMar DeRozan still sidelined.
More News
-
Raptors' Jared Sullinger: Warms bench during Friday's win•
-
Raptors' Jared Sullinger: Will come off the bench Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Jared Sullinger: Scoreless in Tuesday's start•
-
Raptors' Jared Sullinger: Will start at power forward Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Jared Sullinger: Makes season and team debut•
-
Raptors' Jared Sullinger: To make Raptors debut Wednesday•