Raptors' Jared Sullinger: Will play off bench again Friday

Sullinger will serve as a backup in Friday's game against the Bucks.

Sullinger entered the starting lineup Tuesday, but he was replaced by Patrick Patterson in Wednesday's game, and the Raptors will stick with the exact same lineup again Friday with DeMar DeRozan still sidelined.

