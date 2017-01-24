Raptors' Jared Sullinger: Will start at power forward Tuesday

Sullinger will start a power forward in Tuesday's game against the Spurs.

A foot injury kept Sullinger sidelined from the start of the regular season up until Jan. 18, and the power forward has been limited in each of his three appearances since his return. But now, with Sullinger assuming the role he was expected to have coming into the 2016-17 season, it's possible he may be in for some extended run in the frontcourt Tuesday. But with Patrick Patterson (knee) also being cleared to play, the Raptors do finally have some reliable depth in their frontcourt rotation.