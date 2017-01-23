Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Double-double in Sunday's loss

Valanciunas scored 16 points (6-10 FG, 4-5 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and a steal in 31 minutes during Sunday's 115-103 loss to the Suns.

He's now got five double-doubles in his last seven games and 17 on the season, putting Valanciunas on pace to shatter his previous career high of 25 set back in 2013-14. He's also started to make an impact again defensively -- although he's averaging a career-low 0.8 blocks per game, he does have 10 in his last nine contests.