Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Double-double in Thursday's win

Valanciunas scored 18 points (7-11 FG, 4-4 Ft) while adding 13 rebounds in 31 minutes during Thursday's 101-93 win over the Jazz.

The Raptors went with a smaller lineup most of the night -- Terrence Ross saw as many minutes (30) as Lucas Nogueira and Pascal Siakam combined -- which left JV responsible for most of the team's glass-cleaning duties, and he responded with eight offensive rebounds en route to his 13th double-double of the season. Valanciunas has a definite fantasy ceiling given the way the Raptors' backcourt dominates their offense, but when he gets a chance he's capable of putting up solid numbers.