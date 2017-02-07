Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Double-doubles Monday

Valanciunas scored 21 (9-13 FG, 3-4 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, two assists, and one block across 32 minutes in Monday's 118-109 victory over the Clippers.

The 32 minutes was nice to see after recent games with a lack of playing time. Valanciunas posted a double-double and could continue to easily post games similar to Monday's if he keeps attempting double-digit field goals on a nightly basis.