Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Hauls in career-high 23 boards Thursday

Valanciunas registered 18 points (6-18 FG, 6-6 FT), 23 rebounds and two blocks across 28 minutes in a 114-106 win over the Celtics on Tuesday.

The head-to-head matchup with Al Horford didn't afford Valanciunas many favorable looks, but he saw plenty of volume and capitalized on all of his free-throw opportunities en route to his second 18-point effort in the past four games. His dominant work on the other end was the real story though, as the 23 rebounds were a career high for the 24-year-old. Valanciunas' playing time has been somewhat volatile in recent weeks, but it hasn't really hindered his production since the beginning of January. In six games this month, the center is averaging 12.3 points (on 55.4% shooting), 10.5 rebounds and 0.8 blocks per contest.