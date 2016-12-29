Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Limited to 21 minutes in loss to Warriors

Valanciunas played just 21 minutes in a 121-111 loss to the Warriors on Wednesday, providing seven points (2-5 FG, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and one block.

The Warriors' up-tempo, small-ball-oriented attack frequently results in opponents limiting the usage of their centers, and the Raptors were no exception to that, as both Valanciunas and his backup, Lucas Nogueira (17 minutes), saw less run than usual. With a matchup against the vulnerable Suns frontcourt looming Thursday, Valanciunas should have a great chance to bounce back, assuming his playing time trends upward. Valanciunas had been performing well prior to Wednesday, turning in double-doubles in six of his preceding nine appearances.