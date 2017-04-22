Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Moving to bench
Valanciunas will shift to the bench for Saturday's Game 4 against Milwaukee, Michael Grange of Sportsnet reports.
The big man has struggled to defend Milwaukee's versatile big men throughout the series, and the need for some sort of change was evident after the Raptors were completely blown out in Game 3 on Thursday night. In that contest, Valanciunas played just 20 minutes and finished with 11 points on 3-of-9 shooting. The big man is still expected to play a fairly significant role off the bench Saturday, but it appears coach Dwane Casey will lean more on floor-spacers like Serge Ibaka and Patrick Patterson, who also match up better, defensively, with quicker forwards like Thon Maker and Michael Beasley.
