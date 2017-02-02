Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Plays just 12 minutes Wednesday

Valancuinas scored three points (1-1 FG, 1-2 FT) with three rebounds, one assist and one block across just 12 minutes of play in Wednesday's 109-104 loss to the Celtics.

The Celtics present a difficult matchup for Valancuiunas with center Al Horford able to stretch to the three point line and out of the beefy Lithuanians comfort zone defensively. The result was a season-low 12 minutes for the Raptors' big man.Through three games against the Celtics, Valancuinas is averaging just nine points.