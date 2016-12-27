Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Records double-double in win over Blazers

Valanciunas finished with 12 points (5-13 FG, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, one block, one steal and one assist across 27 minutes in a 95-91 win over the Trail Blazers on Monday.

Valanciunas has been held under 30 minutes in each of the last five games while coach Dwane Casey has looked to make more room for backup center Lucas Nogueira, but the lack of heavy minutes hasn't seemed to impact Valanciunas' production much. He's recorded double-doubles in three of those five contests, averaging 12.6 points and 10.4 boards while shooting 56.5 percent from the field and 78.6 percent from the free-throw line.