Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Scores 22 points in Sunday's win
Valanciunas delivered 22 points (9-17 FG, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, and one steal in 26 minutes during Sunday's 103-95 win over the Nets.
After logging just 12 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Celtics, Valanciunas has resumed his regular load of playing time over the last two games. Furthermore, has attempted exactly 17 shots in three of the last four bouts, which is nearly twice his average for the year. Therefore, fantasy owners shouldn't be concerned about his role going forward.
