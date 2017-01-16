Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Third straight double-double in Sunday's win
Valanciunas scored 12 points (6-11 FG) while adding 16 rebounds and an assist in 28 minutes during Sunday's 116-101 win over the Knicks.
The double-double was his third straight and 15th of the season, and Valanciunas' recent work on the glass has been exemplary. He's never averaged 10 rebounds a game in his career for a full season, but his 11.1 boards through eight January games is pushing him towards that mark.
More News
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Hauls in career-high 23 boards Thursday•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Double-double in Thursday's win•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Limited to 21 minutes in loss to Warriors•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Records double-double in win over Blazers•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Posts ninth double-double of season in Sunday's win•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Play improves in Lucas Nogueira's (knee) absence•