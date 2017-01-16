Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Third straight double-double in Sunday's win

Valanciunas scored 12 points (6-11 FG) while adding 16 rebounds and an assist in 28 minutes during Sunday's 116-101 win over the Knicks.

The double-double was his third straight and 15th of the season, and Valanciunas' recent work on the glass has been exemplary. He's never averaged 10 rebounds a game in his career for a full season, but his 11.1 boards through eight January games is pushing him towards that mark.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola