Raptors' Justin Hamilton: En route to Canada

Hamilton was traded to the Raptors on Saturday in exchange for DeMarre Carroll, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The Nets are taking on Carroll's bloated salary over the next two years while also receiving a 2018 first-round pick and a 2018 second-round pick from the Raptors. Hamilton has shown brief flashes of productivity over his three-year career, but he's merely a pawn in this transaction. He has one year left on his current deal and will likely spend the upcoming season at the end of the bench with limited playing time.