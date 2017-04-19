Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Bounces back in Game 2
Lowry scored 22 points (6-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-9 FT) while adding five assists, four rebounds, three steals and a block in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 106-100 Game 2 win over the Bucks.
After a brutal 2-for-11 shooting performance in the opener Saturday, Lowry was back in form Tuesday as he led the Raptors to tie up the series. Toronto will need their point guard to continue producing at a high level if they're going to avoid another first-round postseason exit, however.
