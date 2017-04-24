Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Dealing with back stiffness, expects to play Monday

Lowry did not participate in Monday's shootaround due to back stiffness, but he is still expected to play in Game 5 against the Bucks, Raptors radio play-by-play announcer Eric Smith reports.

It looks as if Lowry's absence from shootaround is mostly precautionary, as the expectations for the All-Star point guard remains that he'll be active in a crucial Game 5. Lowry's status will likely be updated closer to tip-off, but in the event that he is unexpectedly held out of Monday's contest, Cory Joseph would be in line for a start and huge bump in minutes at point guard.

