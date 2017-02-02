Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Drops 32 in loss Wednesday

Lowry scored 32 points (12-20 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 4-6 FT) with five assists, two rebounds and two steals across 38 minutes in Wednesday's 109-104 loss to the Celtics.

With backcourt mate DeMar Derozan missing his fifth game in his last six contests, the bulk of the Raptors' scoring load again fell on Lowry's shoulders. The all-star point guard has now scored 30 or more points in all but one of those games. What's most impressive is Lowry's ability to improve his efficiency in that span-- he has managed to shoot over 50 percent in the games the games without DeRozan by his side. DeRozan could return for the Raptors' next game against the Magic on Friday, but even with DeRozan in the lineup, Lowry remains a premier fantasy point guard.