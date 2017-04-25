Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Efficient double-double in Game 5 win

Lowry (back) collected 16 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 assists, three rebounds, and three steals in 36 minutes during Monday's 118-93 win over the Bucks in Game 5.

Lowry's back issue didn't seem to bother him much, as he played a team-high minutes load and was superb in every aspect. Lowry may receive treatment in advance of Thursday's Game 6 if his back becomes stiff again, but it's unlikely he'll allow it to keep him out.