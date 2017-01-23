Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Ejected late in Sunday's loss

Lowry scored 15 points (5-17 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding six assists, four rebounds and a steal in 37 minutes before being ejected for a flagrant foul on Eric Bledsoe late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 115-103 loss to the Suns.

A long, frustrating night ended a bit early for Lowry, who'd already picked up a technical foul earlier in the fourth prior to the ejection. It was his worst performance from beyond the arc since he went 0-for-7 in San Antonio back on January 3, but he may not be able to turn things around quickly, as the Raptors' next game is at home Tuesday against those same stingy Spurs.