Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Inks three-year contract with Raptors

Lowry has agreed to terms on a three-year, $100 million contract with the Raptors, Michael Scotto of the Associated Press reports.

After bringing back Serge Ibaka on a three-year deal earlier Sunday, in addition to this latest Lowry signing, the Raptors now retain nearly their entire rotation from the team that made it to the Eastern Conference semifinals last year. Lowry, specifically, was a key part in that, as he's coming off a season where he averaged a career-high 22.4 points, while adding 4.8 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.5 steals across 37.4 minutes. With the majority of the Raptors' supporting cast in place, Lowry should see a relatively similar role to last season, which should make him one of the elite fantasy options at point guard yet again.