Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Just misses triple-double in Saturday's OT loss

Lowry scored 27 points (7-17 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 11-14 FT) while adding 12 assists, nine rebounds, three steals and a block in 44 minutes during Saturday's 123-118 overtime loss to the Bulls.

Thanks to the extra frame, Lowry almost notched his ninth career triple-double, but instead had to settle for his seventh double-double of 2016-17. Since being held to six points by the Spurs on Tuesday, the 30-year-old point guard has roared back with 60 total points in his last two games, along with 17 assists, 15 boards, six threes and six steals.