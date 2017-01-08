Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Just misses triple-double in Saturday's OT loss
Lowry scored 27 points (7-17 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 11-14 FT) while adding 12 assists, nine rebounds, three steals and a block in 44 minutes during Saturday's 123-118 overtime loss to the Bulls.
Thanks to the extra frame, Lowry almost notched his ninth career triple-double, but instead had to settle for his seventh double-double of 2016-17. Since being held to six points by the Spurs on Tuesday, the 30-year-old point guard has roared back with 60 total points in his last two games, along with 17 assists, 15 boards, six threes and six steals.
More News
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Pours in game-high 33 in Thursday's win•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Scores season-low six in loss to Spurs•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Notches sixth double-double of 2016-17•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Scores 27 points in 40 minutes Monday•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Tallies 27 points, six treys in loss to Hawks•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Scores team-high 34 points in Friday's victory•