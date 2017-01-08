Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Just misses triple-double in Saturday's OT loss

Lowry scored 27 points (7-17 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 11-14 FT) while adding 12 assists, nine rebounds, three steals and a block in 44 minutes during Saturday's 123-118 overtime loss to the Bulls.

Thanks to the extra frame, Lowry almost notched his ninth career triple-double, but instead had to settle for his seventh double-double of 2016-17. Since being held to six points by the Spurs on Tuesday, the 30-year-old point guard has roared back with 60 total points in his last two games, along with 17 assists, 15 boards, six threes and six steals.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola