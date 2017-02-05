Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Logs triple-double in Sunday's win

Lowry supplied 15 points (5-13 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 11 rebounds, 11 assists, and one steal in 39 minutes during Sunday's 103-95 win over the Nets.

Though Lowry couldn't buy a bucket from beyond the arc for just the third time in 2016-17, he recorded his first triple-double of the campaign while hauling down a season-high in rebounding. He has been forced to shoulder a larger load than usual on offense while DeMar DeRozan (ankle) has been out, but even when Lowry's running mate is healthy he is still among the top options across all fantasy formats.