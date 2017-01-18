Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Not expected to play Tuesday
Lowry is expected to suit up, but not play in Tuesday's matchup against the Nets in order to rest.
Lowry has apparently been playing through some bumps and bruises, and will sit out Tuesday in order to rest. Corey Joseph is slated to start in his place. The absence will be Lowry's first of the season. The decision makes sense as the team is playing the first night of a back-to-back set. The star point guard will presumably be ready to return Wednesday against the 76ers.
More News
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Provides 24 points, nine dimes in win•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Just misses triple-double in Saturday's OT loss•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Pours in game-high 33 in Thursday's win•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Scores season-low six in loss to Spurs•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Notches sixth double-double of 2016-17•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Scores 27 points in 40 minutes Monday•