Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Not expected to play Tuesday

Lowry is expected to suit up, but not play in Tuesday's matchup against the Nets in order to rest.

Lowry has apparently been playing through some bumps and bruises, and will sit out Tuesday in order to rest. Corey Joseph is slated to start in his place. The absence will be Lowry's first of the season. The decision makes sense as the team is playing the first night of a back-to-back set. The star point guard will presumably be ready to return Wednesday against the 76ers.