Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Notches sixth double-double of 2016-17

Lowry finished with 27 points (9-22 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 11 assists, six rebounds and two steals across 40 minutes in a 121-111 loss to the Warriors on Wednesday.

Lowry's sixth double-double of the season wasn't enough for the Raptors to knock off the Warriors on their own home court, but fantasy owners can at least take solace in the point guard's continued excellence. He's averaging 24.5 points, 7.3 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 4.3 three-pointers per game in December, and has been able to provide that offense in a highly efficient manner. He's shot 54.6 percent from the field and 51.9 percent from three-point range on the month.