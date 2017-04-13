Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Plays just 17 minutes Wednesday
Lowry scored 13 points (4-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT) with four assists, two rebounds and one steal across 17 minutes in Wednesday's 98-83 win over the Cavs.
With the Cavs resting LeBron James, Kevin Love and Kyrie Irving, Toronto put the game out of reach early which allowed Raptors' coach Dwayne Casey to rest Lowry as the team heads into the playoffs. He managed to creep into double-digits scoring, but it was a disappointing unfolding of events for DFS players hoping to squeeze a little more production out of the All-Star point guard.
