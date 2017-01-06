Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Pours in game-high 33 in Thursday's win

Lowry scored 33 points (10-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 9-11 FT) while adding six rebounds, five assists and three steals in 41 minutes during Thursday's 101-93 win over the Jazz.

After being held to six points in San Antonio on Tuesday, Lowry roared back with a vengeance on his home court. He's now scored more than 20 points in seven of his last eight games, and after putting together a career season in 2015-16, he's found a way to be even better so far in 2016-17.