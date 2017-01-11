Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Provides 24 points, nine dimes in win

Lowry tallied 24 points (7-12 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 5-8 FT), nine assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block across 42 minutes in a 114-106 win over the Celtics on Tuesday.

Lowry had gone only 7-of-27 (25.9%) from three-point range over his previous four games, but it didn't take long for him to rediscover his outside shot. The point guard has been a strong outside shooter for most of his career, but he's really ratcheted up his proficiency in 2016-17, which has helped lift his scoring to new heights. He's running a 44.5 three-point percentage for the season, good for third in the league among qualifiers.