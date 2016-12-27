Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Scores 27 points in 40 minutes Monday
Lowry generated 27 points (8-18 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal across 40 minutes in a 95-91 win over the Trail Blazers on Monday.
Lowry has shown no signs of slowing down for what's shaping up to be another career-best campaign. He's averaging 25.8 points (on 57.3% shooting from the field), 6.6 assists, 4.0 rebounds, 4.0 three-pointers and 1.4 steals in 35.8 minutes per game over the last five contests. The field-goal percentage is bound to trend down at some point, but the rest of that stat line doesn't look out of the ordinary for the star point guard.
More News
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Tallies 27 points, six treys in loss to Hawks•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Scores team-high 34 points in Friday's victory•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Continues hot play with 25 points•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Notches 24 and nine against the Cavaliers•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Teases triple-double in Saturday's win•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Puts away Lakers with 24 points, seven dimes•