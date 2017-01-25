Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Scores game-high 30 in Tuesday's loss

Lowry scored 30 points (9-23 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 11-12 FT) while adding five rebounds, two assists and a block in 42 minutes during Tuesday's 108-106 loss to the Spurs.

With DeMar DeRozan (ankle) out, Lowry took on more of a scoring role for the Raptors, but his shooting from beyond the arc continues to be an issue. Over the team's current four-game losing streak, he's just 8-for-34 (23.5 percent) from three-point range, and Toronto certainly could have used just one more make from him Tuesday. Lowry's production has been good even without those extra threes, but better days should be ahead both for him, and for the Raptors.