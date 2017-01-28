Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Scores game-high 32 on Friday

Lowry recorded 32 points (9-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 11-14 FT), six assists, three rebounds and one steal across 39 minutes during a 102-86 win over the Bucks on Friday.

Lowry posted his highest scoring total since Jan. 5, when he went for 33 points against the Jazz. He did so efficiently, as he shot at least 50 percent from the field for the second consecutive contest. Lowry has dominated the offensive load for the team over the last three games while DeMar DeRozan (ankle) has been sidelined, as he has scored at least 29 points in each of those outings. He has now reached the 30-point mark six times this season, with two of those performances coming in the last three games.