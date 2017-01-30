Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Scores game-high 33 in Sunday's loss

Lowry scored 33 points (9-18 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 9-12 FT) while adding eight assists, five rebounds and a steal in 38 minutes during Sunday's 114-113 loss to the Magic.

Even with DeMar DeRozan (ankle) back in the lineup, Lowry stayed hot, tying his season high in made three-pointers and scoring 30 or more points for the third time in the last four games. The Raptors are playing their worst basketball of the season, losing six of their last seven, but Lowry is doing everything he can to snap his team out of their funk.