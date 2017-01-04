Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Scores season-low six in loss to Spurs

Lowry posted a season-low six points (2-9 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 29 minutes during a 110-82 loss to San Antonio on Tuesday.

Lowry had his worst offensive outing of the season since opening night, when he scored 10 points, as the team got routed by the Spurs. The 29 minutes and two assists were also season lows, and Lowry failed to make at least one three-pointer in a game for the first time since Nov. 12 and second time this season. He will look to bounce back from his first single-digit scoring game of the season Thursday against Utah.