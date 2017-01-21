Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Scores team-high 24 points Friday vs. Hornets
Lowry led his team in scoring with 24 points (7-18 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 7-7 FT) and also provided three assists, one rebound, and one steal across 34 minutes during Friday's 113-78 loss to the Hornets.
Lowry's three assists were the second lowest total of the season of him, though he only committed one turnover. The poor shooting and low number of assists are likely just an anomaly for Lowry, who has been hitting 51.6 percent of his shots and handing out 6.5 assists per game over the past 13 games. He'll face the Suns on Sunday, who have a strong defensive presence in Eric Bledsoe starting at point guard.
