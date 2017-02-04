Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Sits out practice Saturday

Lowry did not practice Saturday due to an illness, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.

Lowry was apparently dealing with the illness leading up to Friday's loss to Orlando, and with symptoms persisting, he was withheld from Saturday's session and will carry a questionable designation as Sunday's matchup with the Nets approaches. The 30-year-old struggled Friday night, converting just 5-of-20 field goal attempts en route to 18 points in 42 minutes of action.