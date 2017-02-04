Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Struggles from field Friday vs. Magic

Lowry managed 18 points (5-20 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven assists, five rebounds, and one block across 42 minutes during Friday's 102-94 loss to the Magic.

Lowry struggled mightily from the field against the Magic without DeMar DeRozan (ankle) playing and Patrick Patterson (knee) getting injured seven minutes into the contest. Lowry had been on a tear over his previous six games, averaging 31.5 points on 50.4 percent shooting and 6.5 assists across 40.3 minutes per game over that stretch, so his performance in Friday's loss is likely either just an outlier or a result of him being tired from his recently heavy workload. Lowry and the Raptors will get a day off before facing the Nets on Sunday, possibly giving Lowry a chance to recharge before playing the team with the NBA's worst record.