Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Struggles from field in loss

Lowry turned in 20 points (6-19 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five assists, two rebounds and one steal in 36 minutes Wednesday during a 112-109 loss to the Timberwolves.

Lowry continues his shooting slump. Over the Raptors' last four games, Lowry has shot just 22-of-66 from the field and 11-of-37 from three. He looks to snap out of his funk on Sunday against the Pistons.