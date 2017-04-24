Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Will play Monday vs. Bucks

Lowry (back) will start at point guard for Monday's Game 5 against the Bucks, Doug Smith of the Toronto Star reports.

Lowry was held out of the team's morning shootaround earlier Monday with what was listed as back stiffness, but after receiving treatment throughout the day and going through pregame warmups without issue, he's officially been given the green light to play. Barring any in-game setbacks, look for Lowry to take on a full workload while working as the team's starting point guard. In the first four games of the series, Lowry has averaged 14.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.5 three-pointers across 37.8 minutes.