Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Will play Sunday vs. Nets

Lowry (illness) will play in Sunday's game against the Nets, Josh Lewenberg of TSN Sports reports.

Lowry was held out of Saturday's practice session because of an illness, but after going through pregame warmups Sunday, he's feeling good enough to take the court. That said, it sounds like he's still dealing with some lingering symptoms, which could hinder his ability to take on a full minutes load, so while he can be activated in season-long leagues, it may be a bit risky to use him in DFS contests. Look for Lowry to start at point guard as usual.