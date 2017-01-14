Nogueira notched 10 points (5-5 FG, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds, four blocks, and two assists across 30 minutes during Friday's 132-113 victory over the Nets.

Starting in place of Patrick Patterson (knee), Nogueira was given 30 minutes of playing time in Friday's blowout victory. The 24-year-old seven-footer has shown flashes of potential throughout the season. He's notched five double-digit scoring outings, one double digit rebounding effort, seven games with two or more steals, and seven games with three or more blocks. He's averaging 20.2 minutes on the season, and is a deep fantasy option if your team is in serious need of blocks.